ED attaches assets worth Rs 26 cr of EMTA Coal Ltd in Coal Block case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached assets worth Rs 26.93 crore of EMTA Coal Ltd, its Directors and their families in connection with a money laundering probe in the coal blocks allocation case.

According to sources, assets — both movable and immovable in the form of Bank Account Balances, FD Balances, Mutual Fund holdings — belonged to EMTA Coal Ltd, its Directors Ujjal Kumar Upadhaya, Sangeeta Upadhaya, Sujit Kumar Upadhaya and their family members.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and sections 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Since 1995-1996, six Coal Blocks Tara(East),Tara(West), Gangaramchak, Borjore, Gangaramchak -Bhadulia and Pachwara(North) in West Bengal, which were allocated to the West Bengal Govt PSUs, and subsequently cancelled by the Supreme Court, were mined by the accused by forming Joint Venture company, in illegal manner, the probe agency said. They made huge illegal profit through it.

Earlier, the ED had attached immovable and movable assets having book value of Rs 136.48 crore in February 2022.