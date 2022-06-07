ED finds Rs 2.85 cr cash, 1.80 kg gold during raids linked to Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which conducted raids at multiple locations belonging to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and his associates including relatives, said on Tuesday that it has found cash of around Rs 2.85 crore, apart from 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg.

Jain, 57, was arrested on May 30 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he is in ED custody till June 9.

The ED said that it conducted a search operation on June 6, 2022 at the premises of Jain, his wife and accomplices who had either directly or indirectly assisted him or participated in the processes of money laundering.

“We conducted raids at the premises belonging to Ankush Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Naveen Jain and Siddharth Jain, the Directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, GS Matharoo, Chairman of Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust which runs Prudence Group of Schools, Yogesh Kumar Jain, Director in Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, father-in-law of Ankush Jain and Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust,” the ED official said.

The ED had learnt in the investigation that one associate of Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust had provided accommodation entries for transfer of land from company owned by Jain to family members of accomplices in order to alienate the property and to frustrate the process of confiscation.

During the search, various incriminating documents and digital records were seized. The cash amounting to Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg in total from unexplained source were found in the said premises and were seized, the ED said.

The ED had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by CBI in 2017 under section 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the PC Act, 1988 against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The CBI had filed charge sheet on December 3, 2018 against Jain his wife Poonam Jain, and other accused. It was alleged in the charge sheet that Jain while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period from February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017 had acquired assets which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI has accused Jain his wife and other accused for commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies owned and controlled by Jain on March 31, 2022.