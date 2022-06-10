Education should develop moral values besides intellectual capacity: Kovind

Dharamsala: Education should be of such type that not only develops intellectual capacity and skill, but also strengthens moral values and character, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday.

Addressing the sixth annual convocation of Central University of Himachal Pradesh here, he said that education is the cornerstone of the building of any country.

“Therefore, education should be of such type which not only develops intellectual capacity and skill in the students, but also strengthens their moral values and character.”

Noting that youth have played an important role in the progress of all leading countries of the world, he also stressed that the participation of women in the field of education is an important parameter for the development of any society.

The President said opportunities are available in front of the youth like them in many fields and the youth of India have capabilities to utilise these opportunities.

“What is required is keeping faith in their abilities and moving forward.”

Kovind also said that the convocation is an occasion to complete their formal education, but learning would continue throughout their life. “They should be ready to learn from everyone, at every step.”

The President said the students should always remember that society has contributed in some way or the other to what they have achieved so far. “This is society’s debt on them. They must be prepared to pay for it. How they will pay it, when they will pay it, it is up to them.”

He said he has full confidence in the wisdom of the educated, disciplined and determined youth power of India.

About implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 in the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, he said the university has taken several initiatives to implement its recommendations.

He expressed confidence that these initiatives would develop new skills, knowledge and abilities in the students and they would move ahead in life with the spirit of self-reliance and nation-first.

The President, who reached Himachal Pradesh on Friday on a two-day visit, said the Central University of Himachal Pradesh has completed 12 years of its establishment. “It is high time for the university’s alumni association to become active and organise its annual or biannual get-together.”

He said the alumni of any institution feel special attachment for their institution. “Therefore, the alumni association can play an important role in giving this spirit a useful form for the institution.”