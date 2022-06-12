Entire focus of Mamata is on oppn, not on those on rampaging ‘Dudhel Gais’: BJP

New Delhi: After West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was stopped from visiting Howrah, the BJP on Sunday said that all of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s focus is on opposition and not on people who are on the rampage in her state.

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar was arrested on Saturday afternoon while he was on his way to Howrah where tension has been brewing for the past few days over remarks made against Prophet Muhammad by two now suspended BJP spokespersons.

West Bengal BJP co-in-charge Amit Malviya tweeted: “After putting BJP WB President Sukanta Majumdar under detention, Mamata Banerjee is now ensuring that LoP Suvendu Adhikari is not able to visit Howrah, where BJP offices have been gutted. Her entire focus is on the opposition, not on rampaging ‘Dudhel Gais’, as she calls them.”

Malviya also shared a letter addressed to Adhikari by Inspector In-charge of Contai Police Station.

The letter said that “Information received by the Directorate of Security and information available on social media (your verified Twitter Handle @SuvenduWB) has come to our knowledge that you are planning to visit parts of Howrah Rural Police District on June 12.”

The letter further informed Adhikari that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC has been promulgated in Howrah Rural Police District and parts of Howrah Police Commissionerate from June 10 to June 13.

“Also, the Calcutta High Court in c/w WPA 10597 of 2021 has issued necessary directives regarding your security arrangements. Keeping in view the order of the High Court and other security protocols, you are hereby advised not to visit Howrah Rural Police District and parts of Howrah Police Commissionerate areas where section 144 of CrPC is in effect. This is for kind information and compliance,” it added.