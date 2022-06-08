‘Fringe is BJP’s core’ says Rahul Gandhi over Prophet row

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the BJP for calling their former spokespersons as fringe.

Citing examples of past statements of some top BJP leaders, Rahul Gandhi said that “Fringe is BJPs core”.

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks came in the wake of a major pushback from Gulf countries in protest against comments made by BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, who were removed from the party later.

The Congress has been on attacking mode since the Indian embassy in Doha issued a statement on the row.

The Congress alleged that the Indian embassy has been used for the BJP and questioned the silence of the Prime Minister on the issue. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera, addressing a press conference on Wednesday, attacked the government on the whole issue.

“This government has failed to win the confidence of every community, thanks to selective silence and selective outrage.” He said, “the fact that the embassy attached a mail of the statement of the BJP is unacceptable.”