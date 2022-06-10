Hybrid terrorist, terror associate arrested from in J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar: A hybrid terrorist and a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested by a joint security force team from Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday, police said.

Acting on specific information, police along with army’s 62 RR and the CRPF arrested hybrid terrorist Mudabir Ajaz, resident of Gulshanabad, Hyderpora and terrorist associate Syed Muntaha Mehraj, resident of New Colony, Ompora.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo was involved in providing transportation and logistic support to the LeT terrorists besides transportation of arms and ammunition across the district Budgam,” police said.

Arms of ammunition including a Chinese grenade and 35 AK rounds have been recovered from their possession.

Police has registered a case and investigation has been initiated.