I will remind CM Vijayan that he knows me: Swapna Suresh

Kochi: Prime accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh who has given sleepless nights to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that she will soon prove that Vijayan knows her very well.

“You must all remember that when this case first surfaced (July 2020) and news surfaced about this, Vijayan said he doesn’t know me,” said Swapna.

“Very soon, through you (media) I will remind him on my presence at the Cliff House (official residence of Vijayan) discussing things in the presence of his wife Kamala, their daughter Veena and their son and taking decisions. If he has forgotten that, then I will remind him,” said Swapna.

She was speaking in the presence of her lawyer here, after her case seeking to quash the FIR registered against her for conspiring to incite violence is being heard in the court.

Swapna last week fired the first salvo when she confessed before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code. She revealed that Vijayan, his wife, their daughter Veena all have a role in smuggling of currency and gold.

And based on her revelation, the Kerala police has filed an FIR.

“I wish to reiterate that under no circumstances am I going to go back on what I have said and only if I am killed, will I be not able to say it. But if it happens then also all what I have said will come out with all the evidences,” added Swapna.