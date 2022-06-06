Intermediate range ballistic missile Agni-4 successfully tested

New Delhi: The Agni-IV ballistic missile with a range of 4,000 km was successfully tested on Monday.

The missile was test fired at 7:30 pm from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha.

“A successful training launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out at approximately 19:30 hours on June 6 from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command.

The launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system, said the ministry.

“The successful test reaffirms India’s policy of having a credible minimum deterrence capability,” it added.