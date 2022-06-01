J&K govt to post migrant Hindu employees at secured places in Valley

Srinagar: All the migrant Hindu employees, posted in the Kashmir Valley under the Prime Minister’s rehabilitation package and others belonging to the Jammu division will be posted in secured locations, the J&K government said on Wednesday.

An official said that this was decided in a high-level meeting chaired by Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, and comes in wake of a series of killings of Hindu government employees by militants in the Valley.

“Because of the threat perception, the government has decided to post Kashmiri migrant employees working in the Valley under the Prime Minister’s rehabilitation package in secured locations in the Valley by June 6.

“The safer location postings of these employees will be started immediately and the process to be completed by June 6,” the official said.

“No employee will be posted to work or reside in isolated areas or in a scattered manner,” the official added.

It was also decided that a dedicated email ID will be created for complaints and grievances, and promotion and preparation of seniority lists will be completed within three weeks.

Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police will make assessment of accommodations for these employees.