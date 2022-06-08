Kangana Ranaut supports Nupur Sharma amid Prophet Muhammad row

New Delhi: Amid the controversy over Nupur Sharma’s statement on Prophet Muhammad, actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday extended support to the suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and said that she was “entitled to her opinions”.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Ranaut condemned death threats against Nupur Sharma and urged people to take the legal route if they wanted her to be held responsible for the comments she made against the Prophet during a TV debate a few days ago.

“Nupur is entitled to her opinions, I see all kinds of threats targeted at her, when Hindu Gods are insulted which they are almost every day we go to court, pls do that no need to play dons yourself…(sic),” she wrote in her Instagram story.

“…this is not Afghanistan, we have a proper functioning government which is chosen with a process called democracy… Just a reminder for those who keep forgetting,” the Bollywood actress added.