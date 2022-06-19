Light rain, snow to continue in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

Srinagar: Weather remained inclement in J&K and Ladakh during the last 24 hours while higher reaches received fresh snowfall as the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Sunday that intermittent light rain and snow would continue during the next 24 hours.

“Higher reaches of J&K and Ladakh received fresh snowfall during the last 24 hours. There was snowfall in Amarnath Cave shrine area, Affarwat hills of Gulmarg, Zojila Pass and other higher reaches.

“Light rain/snow is likely to occur in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 12.6, Pahalgam 7.7 and Gulmarg 3.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Drass town had 4.2, Leh 5.2 and Kargil 10.2 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 19.7, Katra 18.2, Batote 10.3, Banihal 9.6 and Bhaderwah 10 as the minimum temperature.