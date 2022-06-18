Malda-based int’l counterfeit currency racket unearthed, 2 held

New Delhi: Two key members of an international Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) cartel, based in Malda district of West Bengal, have been arrested, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Aniqul Islam (24) and Shariqul Sheikh alias Sahim (21), both residents of Malda, West Bengal, have already delivered about 4/5 consignments of FICN amounting to more than Rs 20 lakh in Delhi-NCR region.

Furnishing details of the operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said a team of Special Cell was working on various syndicates, indulging in supplying and circulation of FICNs in the country, for the last about four months, which revealed some inputs regarding the present International syndicate, working in India.

During surveillance, it was revealed that FICNs are being pumped into India through the porous Indo-Bangla border.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted and above mentioned two key members of this Malda based international syndicate, were apprehended near Dilshad Garden Metro Station, Delhi on June 17, Friday, when they reached there to deliver the recovered consignment of FICNs to one of their other associate.

On their search, High quality FICNs in the denomination of Rs 2000, total amounting to Rs 4 lakh were recovered from their possession.

During interrogation, the accused duo revealed that they have been working for this syndicate for the last 2-3 years. They used to procure FICNs from their other associates at Malda, West Bengal and supply the same in Delhi/NCR region and Uttar Pradesh. These FICNs are being smuggled from Bangladesh, through bordering areas of Indo-Bangladesh border.

They also revealed that they used to get FICNs from their associates at Malda at lower price and supplied to their parties at higher price.

According to the official, the accused persons also revealed that many Bangladesh-based elements are pumping FICNs into India through the Bangladesh border, to cripple the economy of the country.

It is worth mentioning that Malda is very infamous for drug trafficking and smuggling of FICNs. Malda has become an epicentre of various syndicates of FICNs and illegal drugs, because of its strategic location along the porous international border of India and Bangladesh.

During investigation, it was also revealed that a large portion of money derived from FICNs business, goes to buying sophisticated weapons smuggled through Indo-Bangladesh border, which further being used to promote terror activities in the country. Both the accused persons were produced in the court concerned and taken on police custody remand.