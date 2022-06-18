‘Needed more in J&K’: Farooq Abdullah says not in race for President post

Srinagar: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Saturday announced that he is not in the fray for the President’s post.

In a statement, Abdullah thanked West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee for proposing his name as a joint opposition candidate, but noted that his services are needed more in Jammu and Kashmir at this juncture.

“I am honoured to have had my name proposed as a possible joint opposition candidate for the office of President of India by Mamata Banerjee Sahiba. Subsequent to Mamata didi proposing my name, I have received a number of calls from opposition leaders offering their support for my candidature,” he said in the statement.

Abdullah, however, said that he is looking forward to contributing positively to Jammu and Kashmir and the country in future and would support the joint opposition consensus candidate.

“I have taken a few days to discuss this unexpected development with my family and senior colleagues. I am deeply touched by the support that I’ve received and honoured to have been considered for the highest office in the country. I believe that Jammu & Kashmir is passing through a critical juncture and my efforts are required to help navigate these uncertain times.

“I have a lot more active politics ahead of me and look forward to making a positive contribution in the service of J&K and the country. Therefore, I would like to respectfully withdraw my name from consideration and I look forward to supporting the joint opposition consensus candidate,” the statement read.

“I’m very grateful to Mamata didi for proposing my name. I’m also grateful to all the senior leaders who offered me their support,” Abdullah added.