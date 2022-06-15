NIA conducts searches in J&K into terror funding case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at three locations in Baramulla district and one location in Handwara in connection with the cross LoC trade and terror financing case.

A senior NIA official said that the search operations were conducted at the premises of suspected cross-border traders and connected persons.

The case pertains to the generation of additional profits through cross-border trade between J&K and PoK, and using funds so generated for fomenting terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

This trade started in 2008 via two Trade Facilitation Centres (TFCs) located at Salamabad, Uri, in Baramulla and Chakan-da-Bagh in Poonch. The trade has been suspended since April 2019.

The case was registered suo moto by the NIA on December 16, 2016.

“During the searches conducted today, digital devices along with incriminating documents have been seized,” said the NIA official.

Further investigation in the matter is on.