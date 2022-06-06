Pakistan should focus on safety of its minorities: MEA

New Delhi: India on Monday strongly objected to Pakistan’s comments and said that Islamabad should focus on the safety of its minorities.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said: “We have noted statements and comments from Pakistan. The absurdity of a serial violator of minority rights commenting on the treatment of minorities in another nation is not lost on anyone. The world has been witness to the systemic persecution of minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Ahmadiyyas by Pakistan.

“The government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. This is quite unlike Pakistan where fanatics are eulogied and monuments are built in their honour.

“We call on Pakistan to focus on the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities instead of engaging in alarmist propaganda and attempting to foment communal disharmony in India.”

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi strongly condemned the derogatory remarks made by two now-suspended BJP spokepersons against Prophet Muhammad.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sharif said: “I condemn in strongest possible words hurtful comments of India’s BJP leader about our beloved Prophet (PBUH). Have said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms & persecuting Muslims. World should take note & severely reprimand India.

“Our love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is supreme. All Muslims can sacrifice their life for the Love & Respect of their Holy Prophet (PBUH).”