Pakistani terrorist killed in ongoing encounter at J&K’s Sopore

Srinagar: A Pakistani LeT terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

“One Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Two foreign terrorists and one local terrorist escaped from cordon. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted, quoting Inspector General Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The encounter comes two days after Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist commander Nisar Khanday was killed in an encounter at Rishipora area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

There have been a series of anti-terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.