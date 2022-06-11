‘Pl kill me so that story will be over’, says Swapna Suresh and faints

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh on Saturday while speaking to the media after getting emotional and in tears, pleaded, “please kill me and stop killing other people” and soon collapsed and fell down.

Swapna suffered fits and fell down.

Before that she said she is appearing before the media again after the police registered a case against her lawyer Krishna Raj for a Facebook post which she has not seen.

“I still stand by the confessional statement that I gave early this week. I gave this statement so that investigative agencies will do the job and all people whom I have named, their involvement has to come out,” said Swapna.

She then said the person Shaj Kiran, had said that ‘my friend Sarith will be picked up’ by the police and it happened just that.

“If you remember, a few days back I said that Kiran also said my lawyer (Krishna Raj) will also be picked and now that has also happened as a case has been registered against him. I want to ask, when a case was registered against me for my revelations, why is that no case was registered against Kiran as he also through his statement has defamed both Vijayan and CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan,” said Swapna.

Then Swapna turned emotional and tears started to flow down her cheeks and cried, “why are they attacking me like this? Please kill me so that the story will be over. Give me a chance to live. Now I don’t have a lawyer and I don’t have money to get a new lawyer,” said Swapna and turning away from the media she collapsed on the floor.

Later she was taken to the hospital.

In a related development, her lawyer Krishna Raj said he is not going to be cowed down by the case that has been registered against him.

“Tomorrow I will be in my office as I have work to do for Monday, as Swapna is supposed to come to file a case. Vijayan’s tricks will not work on me and I am not at all scared and if they want they can come and arrest me,” said Raj.

After her big revelation, the Congress and the BJP took to the streets demanding the resignation of Vijayan. Then a case was registered against her for inciting violence.

Things turned worse for her as fearing arrest she early this week filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala High Court. She pointed out that Shaj Kiran had approached her stating that he was close to Vijayan and CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan threatened of dire consequences if she does not withdraw her statements and in lieu of that she should issue a fresh statement absolving Vijayan and his family.

And on Friday she released an audio of their conversation wherein Kiran is heard saying that he is close to both Vijayan and Balakrishnan and their funds go to the US through the Believers Church (a church headquartered in Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district) and that’s why their FCRA license got cancelled.

Kiran is heard saying that she made a mistake by saying serious things to the media against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and he is very angry especially as his daughter’s name has been taken.

Kiran states that she should settle this issue by taking money.

Kiran on Saturday said he and his friend Ibrahim are in Tamil Nadu as they had gone to retrieve a deleted file of the discussion he had with Swapna and will return to Kochi later in the day and will reveal the contents to the media.