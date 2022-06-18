PM Modi inaugurates redeveloped Kalika Mata temple in Guj’s Pavagadh Hill

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Kalika Mata temple at Pavagadh Hill in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district. It is one of the oldest temples in the area and attracts pilgrims in large numbers.

The redevelopment of the temple has been done in 2 phases. The inauguration of the first phase done by the Prime Minister earlier this year in April. The foundation stone of the redevelopment of the second phase, which was inaugurated on Saturday, was laid by the Prime Minister in 2017. This includes expansion of the temple base and ‘parisar’ at three levels, installation of amenities like street lights, CCTV system etc.

He underlined the importance of the moment when after five centuries and even 75 years after Independence, sacred flag was hoisted on the temple. He said “Today, after centuries, the flag is once again hoisted on the top of the Pavagadh temple. This ‘Shikhar Dhwaj’ flag is not only a symbol of our faith and spirituality but is also a symbol of the fact that centuries change, eras change, but the faith remains eternal.”

Referring to Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishvanath Dham and Kedar Dham, the Prime Minister pointed out, “Today the spiritual and cultural glory of India is being restored. Today New India is proudly living its ancient identity along with its modern aspirations.” Alongwith centres of faith, new possibilities of our progress are emerging and this grand temple at Pavagadh is part of that journey, he said. He said that this temple also symbolizes ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’.

The Prime Minister recalled how Swami Vivekananda devoted himself to public service after getting Maa Kali’s briefings. He said that today he asked the goddess to give him strength to serve the people. Modi prayed, “Mother, bless me so that I continue to serve the people of the country as a servant of the people with more energy, sacrifice and dedication. Whatever strength I have, whatever virtues I have in my life, I should continue to dedicate it for the welfare of the mothers and sisters of the country.”

In the context of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister said that Gujarat has made sterling contributions in the freedom struggle as well as in the development journey of the nation. Garvi Gujarat is synonymous with pride and glory of India, he said. He said that in the glorious tradition of Somnath temple; Panchmahal and Pavagadh have kept working for the pride in our heritage.