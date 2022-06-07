Pritam launches original music series ‘Jamroom’; Sonu Nigam, Mohit Chauhan join

Mumbai: Bollywood music director Pritam is gearing up to launch his new music series ‘Jamroom’ that celebrates 10 original tracks by celebrated musicians across 10 weeks.

The series is featuring Sonu Nigam, Mohit Chauhan, Shaan, Mame Khan, Asees Kaur, Shalmali Kholgade, Shilpa Rao and other celebrated singers.

This musical series is a beautiful lineup of 10 original tracks over 10 weeks sung by 19 celebrated singers with music by 12 talented composers that release every Friday across all streaming platforms and on Sony Music India’s YouTube channel.

Music composer and Founder of JAM8, Pritam said, “It brings me great delight to bring to you a project that is very close to my heart. Roposo Jamroom is a fruit of the labour of a lot of skilled and hardworking people. It is a celebration of the musical talents of some of India’s brightest emerging composers, lyricists, and, of course, some of our most loved star performers. Over the next 10 weeks, we will be bringing to you an array of beautiful melodies and emotions.”

He further added, “JAM8 has consistently provided a platform to musicians and I am so glad that Roposo Jamroom, brought to you by the teams at JAM8, Sony Music and Roposo, will provide a wonderful opportunity for young new musicians.”

The new song of the series ‘Honey Ke Sang’ a quirky, upbeat dance number sung by Jonita Gandhi, Amit Mishra and Akshay The One with composition by Kaushik Das and Subhadeep Das which releases on Friday.