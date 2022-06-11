Prophet row: Prahlad Patel blames Pak for violence in India

Bhopal: Union Minister Prahlad Patel on Saturday alleged Pakistan’s role behind violent protests that rattled various parts of the country on Friday over the raging row on controversial remarks of a BJP spokesperson against Prophet Muhammad. The minister said that “certain elements are jealous of India’s growing stature.”

The Minister’s remarks came during a visit to Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Saturday. The society should have to be vigilant against such activities, said the Minister.

“The Centre is vigilant and whatever is permissible under the law will be done in this matter. However, such a tendency to fuel rift in multicultural countries is a challenge and a concern as well,” he added.

“It’s an open secret that Pakistan is the country which is jealous of India. All these protests are being held by some fanatics. Such incidents are sponsored by vested elements,” Patel said while talking to the press in Jabalpur.

On Friday, the protests were also held in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Jabalpur, Chhindwara and Damoh districts.

A large crowd staged a demonstration at Chhindwara district headquarters in protest against the controversial statement by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. A procession was carried out from Raja Talkies amid heavy police security.

The protest was carried out despite the administration denied permission citing imposition of prohibitory orders in the wake of local body polls.

As per the police, a large number of Muslims crossed police barricades to hand over a memorandum to district police. However, no incident of violence was reported in the state.

Reacting on Friday’s march, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said it’s a matter of ‘research’ as to who was behind crossing the police barricades in Chhindwara.

“We should thank Madhya Pradesh police which maintained a peaceful atmosphere in the state. No untoward incident was reported. If someone makes an attempt to disrupt peace in the state, police will take strict action against them,” Mishra, who is also the spokesperson of the state government said on Saturday.