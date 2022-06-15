‘Utter disregard for SC guidelines’: Cong trying to create public disturbances, says Delhi police

New Delhi: The Delhi police have come down heavily on the Congress party for allegedly creating public disturbances in the national capital on Wednesday. “Despite the suggestions of the Delhi police to have the protest at Jantar Mantar, the INC leaders with utter disregard of Supreme Court guidelines and our suggestions have again and again tried to create public disturbances in the area,” Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

She said that for the past three days senior Congress leaders have been repeatedly informed that any kind of procession and protest is allowed only at designated places as per the Supreme Court guidelines but the party is not following it. “Today again some workers of INC had tried to take out a procession from the party office and were prevented by police personnel present there from assembling unauthorisedly,” Nalwa said.

The sloganeering and protest began soon after party leader Rahul Gandhi reached the Enforcement Directorate office located on Abdul Kalam road in the city. There was heavy police deployment in and around the Congress headquarters and the Enforcement Directorate office. The police personnel, along with paramilitary force and rapid action force teams were deployed at several points to avoid any untoward incident.

As a precautionary measure, the police detained several party workers, including women. They could be seen picking up the Congress workers who were sitting in front of the barricades and bundling them in their vehicle. “Some of the miscreants burnt tyres and damaged police barricades which led to traffic congestion and inconvenience to the commuters. Police tried to prevent the situation from deteriorating while maintaining utmost restraint,” the senior official added.

Congress leaders alleged that the police are not allowing them to even protest against the government and are continuously harassing them.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has denied the allegations of baton-charging Congress workers inside the party headquarters located at 24, Akbar Road in the national capital.

“This is untrue and false news. No such incident took place,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Amruttha Guguloth said. Special Commissioner Sagar Preet Hooda also shared similar views.

“There was a minor fracas outside the Congress headquarters when some people who came outside on the road threw barricades at the police. Police lathi charging or barging inside AICC HQ is utterly wrong. No such thing happened,” the Special CP said.

The allegation of police entering the Congress HQ premises were levelled by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.

“Today, Delhi Police forcibly entered the HQ of India’s oldest political party. As they burst the doors open to the AICC HQ, they trampled upon the democracy our forefathers fought and gave their lives for. BJP has truly killed Indian democracy. It doesn’t get darker than this.” he said.

On the other hand, Randeep Singh Surjewala, in a special media briefing, said that Delhi Police at the instance of the Modi government forcibly entered the national headquarters of Congress in Delhi and thrashed party workers.

“This is blatantly criminal trespass. The Goondaism of Delhi Police has reached its zenith. We are protesting in a democratic way but this goondaism will not be tolerated. It will be accounted for. Let all the police officers who are acting as puppets of the Modi government in order to please their masters know this will not go unpunished, we will remember and a suitable action, both civil and criminal will be taken.”

He demanded that an FIR be lodged against all officers of Delhi police who have committed criminal trespass by forcibly entering the headquarters of the INC. “We demand their suspension and an inquiry into the matter,” he said.