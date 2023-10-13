212 Indians return home safely under Operation Ajay from Israel

New Delhi: India has launched ‘Operation Ajay’ to bring back its citizens from Israel, where a war is raging between Israel and Hamas.

On Friday, the first flight of 212 Indians landed in Delhi, where they were welcomed by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. He praised Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar for their efforts to ensure the safety of Indians in Israel. He also interacted with the students who were among the passengers.

The Indians who returned expressed their gratitude to the Indian government and hoped for peace in the region. They said they faced a difficult situation in Israel due to the conflict.

The Indian Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla, said that the embassy was working continuously to help the Indians who wanted to come back. He said that another flight would take off on Saturday with more passengers. He urged the Indians in Israel to stay calm and follow the local safety advisories.

The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said that Operation Ajay was announced by Jaishankar on Thursday and that there were no Indian casualties so far. He said that around 18,000 Indians were in Israel and that the ministry was keeping a close watch on the situation. He advised the Indians to follow the advisories issued by the embassy. The embassy has also set up a helpline for Indian citizens in need of assistance.

Operation Ajay” was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel. Registration of Indians began on Thursday. The Indian embassy in Israel is providing assistance to Indian companies and has set up a helpline for Indian citizens in need of assistance.

The MEA had set up a 24-hour control room in view of the escalating conflict. The control room will help monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.

Earlier, the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired a meeting to review preparations for “Operation Ajay”.