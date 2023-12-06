24 seats in PoK reserved since it’s ours: Amit Shah in LS

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that 24 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly had been reserved for Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) as they belong to India.

While tabling the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2023 in the House, Amit Shah said that earlier, Jammu had 37 seats but now it has 43. Meanwhile, Kashmir, which had 46 seats, now has 47.

He added that 24 seats have also been reserved for Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

On Wednesday, Amit Shah tabled two bills related to Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha – the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2023 and Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Speaking about the bills in the House, Amit Shah said, “When they (Kashmiri Pandits) were displaced, they were forced to live as refugees in their country. Around 46,631 families were displaced in their own country. This Bill is to get them rights, this Bill is to give them representation.”

Amit Shah said that the bills aimed at delivering justice to people who had been deprived for the past 70 years. Notably, one of two bills on Jammu and Kashmir seeks to nominate two Kashmiri migrant community members, including a woman, to the assembly.

In a dig at the Congress, Amit Shah said that there was an era of terrorism after the 1980s in Jammu and Kashmir and those “responsible for stopping it were enjoying vacations in England”.

He added, “When Kashmiri Pandits were displaced, they were forced to live as refugees in their country.”