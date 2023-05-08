3 civilians killed in MiG 21 aircraft crash in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Three civilians, including two women, lost their lives while one other was injured after an Indian Airforce aircraft MiG 21 crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan on Monday.

The pilot of the aircraft managed to escape unhurt. The pilot is safe and the army’s helicopter has reached the accident site for rescue sources said. The aircraft crashed near Dabli area of Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh.

The Indian Airforce soon issued a statement on the crash sharing the details and also announcing that there will be a probe into the matter. The IAF on Twitter wrote, “A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning.

The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.”