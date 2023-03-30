3 devotees die in Kota after touching live wire during Ram Navami procession

Kota: In a shocking incident reported from Rajasthan’s Kota district, three devotees were killed after they touched a live wire during Ram Navami procession. At least half-a-dozen people were suffer severe burn injuries in the incident.

The victims died on the spot. The incident took place in Kotra Deepsingh Village under Sultanpur police station in Kota. The three men touched the live wire when the Ram Navami procession was taken out on Thursday. The deceased men have been identified as Lalit, Abhishek and Mahendra.

The entire incident was caught on camera and went viral on social media. All the injured persons were rushed to Sultanpur Hospital after the incident.

The three injured persons were declared brought dead at the hospital. While, three other people have been referred for Kota in critical condition.