3 ind MLAs tender resign from HP Assembly, to join BJP

New Delhi: Three independent MLAs resigned from the Himachal Pradesh assembly on Friday. The MLAs submitted resignation to the Assembly secretary and are set to join Bharatiya Janata Party.

The resignation of the MLAs comes days after they voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha poll. The three MLAs — Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur constituency), Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra) and K L Thakur (Nalagarh) — reached Shimla Friday, met leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur and thereafter submitted their resignation.

“We have submitted our resignation. We will join the BJP and contest elections on its ticket,” Hoshiyar Singh told reporters.

Meanwhile, the state is witnessing a political turmoil for the past few weeks. Earlier in February, 6 Congress rebel MLAs along with the above three independent MLAs have votes for a BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha Polls. Following the cross voting, the rebel MLAs from the Congress party were declared disqualified by the Himachal assembly speaker for defying the party whip to vote in favour of the government on the Finance Bill in the House.

With the disqualification of the 6 MLAs Himachal will now vote for the vacant assembly seats along with the general elections. Himachal will go for polls for the 2024 Lok Sabha Election on June 1 and the counting for the general elections will be held on June 4.