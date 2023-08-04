3 jawans injured in encounter with terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar: Three jawans were injured during an encounter with terrorists in the high reaches of Halan forest area in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The injured jawans have been evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment.

With reinforcement reaching the encounter site, the search effort in the area has been intensified to locate the hiding terrorists.

Earlier, on July 18, four Pakistan-sponsored terrorists were killed by security forces in a joint operation in the Sindhara area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

The Indian Army had said four AK-47 rifles, two pistols and warlike stores were recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists.