3-member judicial commission to probe Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf killing

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe into the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf.

Headed by high court judge (retired) Arvind Kumar Tripathi, the commission will also have retired judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former DGP Subesh Kumar Singh as its members.

The commission will have to submit its report to the government within two months. The state home department constituted the commission under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952.

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three gunmen on Saturday night while being taken for medical tests in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

The development came just hours after the last rites of Asad Ahmed, son of Atiq Ahmed, were performed at Kasari Masari graveyard in Prayagraj.