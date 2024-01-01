Published On: Mon, Jan 1st, 2024

3 person killed in Manipur’s Thoubal, curfew reimposed

Imphal: Three persons were allegedly shot dead and five others injured in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Monday evening, following which curfew was reimposed in the five valley districts of the state, officials said.

Police are working to arrest those behind the attack

Gunmen, who are yet to be identified, arrived in camouflage dresses in the Lilong Chingjao area, and opened fire targeting locals, they said.

While three people died on the spot, five others were injured. Those injured were admitted to a hospital, officials said. After the attack, the enraged locals set three four-wheelers on fire. It was not immediately clear to whom these cars belonged.

Following the fresh violence, curfew was reimposed in Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, officials said. In a video message, Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the violence, and appealed to the people, particularly the residents of Lilong, for maintaining peace.

“Police are working to arrest those behind the attack. They will be arrested soon and punished as per the law,” he said.

 

