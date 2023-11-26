3 TRF terror associates arrested, arms, ammunition recovered

Baramulla: The security forces on Sunday claimed to have arrested three TRF terrorist associates in the Kalgai area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, and one in Gegren village of district Shopian.

In an official statement, a police spokesperson reported that on November 25, security forces conducting joint Naka checking intercepted two individuals, Zameer Ahmad Khanday and Mohammad Naseem Khanday, both residents of Kamalkote, who were heading from Kamalkote towards the national highway carrying bags.

Upon searching them, 3 Chinese grenades and 2.5 lakh cash were discovered. Subsequently, a case was registered under relevant sections of the law at Police Station Uri, as per the official statement. In the course of persistent interrogation, the accused revealed that the illicitly obtained grenades and cash were supplied to them by Manzoor Ahmad Bhatti, son of Karam Din Bhatti and resident of Madiyan Kamalkote. The purpose behind providing these materials was cited as the potential execution of any terrorist act, as mentioned in the official release.

“Following the disclosure, Manzoor Ahmad Bhatti was picked up for questioning, and upon due course of action, Bhatti disclosed that he has supplied these illegally acquired grenades and cash to these persons for the commission of terrorist acts and has also kept one hand grenade and cash at a location known to him near his house,” it reads. It added that on his disclosure recovery of 1 Chinese hand grenade and 2.17 lakh cash was made.

One person was also arrested in Gegren village of Shopian district of south Kashmir. The spokesman said During naka at Gagren the police apprehended one Person namely Farman Khursheed r/o Gagren and recovered 1 Pistol, 2 Magazines, 10 Rounds. In this regard case Fir No. 194/23 Dated 26/11/23 .U/S 7/25 i.a act .18,23,39 Ulp registered at police station Shopian for further investigation.