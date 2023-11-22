4 soldiers martyred, 1 terrorist killed in ongoing encounter in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu: Two Army officers and two jawans were killed and three others were injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

An intense gun battle continued in the region as additional troops were deployed to eliminate the two terrorists cornered in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal following a cordon-and-search operation.

The casualties included two captains and two havildars, with other officials suffering injuries. Those injured in the encounter have been transported to the Army’s Command Hospital in Udhampur.

Giving details of the encounter an officials said that the exchange of fire is currently underway between terrorists and a joint team comprising personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Army and the Police.

“A team of security forces was on a search operation in Baji Maal forest area of Rajouri when contact was established with terrorists and a firefight erupted,” sources said.

Three terrorists are said to be trapped in the area where the gunfight is on, said sources adding that the army is installing flood lights at the site to assist forces engaged in the encounter and to also ensure that the trapped terrorists don not escape under the cover of darkness.