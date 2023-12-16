6th accused in Parliament security breach nabbed

New Delhi: The sixth accused in the Parliament security breach case whose name is Mahesh Kumawat, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Saturday after officials confirmed that he was also part of the entire conspiracy.

The arrest was made after an hours-long interrogation. Following this, a Delhi court sent Kumawat to the city police’s custody for seven days for interrogation.

Mahesh, a resident of the Nagaur district of Rajasthan, had also come to Delhi on December 13 when two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery, setting off smoke canisters and sending a nationwide shock.

It was to Mahesh’s hideout in Rajasthan that the key conspirator, Lalit Jha, had escaped from Delhi after the incident. Mahesh also joined Lalit in destroying the mobile phones of the four accused arrested initially, police sources told India Today.

Mahesh was also in constant contact with Neelam Devi, who was arrested for protesting outside the Parliament while their group members entered the Lok Sabha.

Both Lalit and Mahesh had surrendered together at the police station in the New Delhi area on Thursday. Lalit’s arrest was recorded on Friday. Mahesh’s cousin Kailash was also questioned, but the police have not arrested him so far.