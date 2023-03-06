70 percent Indians were educated prior to British invasion, says Mohan Bhagwat

Mumbai: Mohan Bhagwat, the leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), asserted that 70 percent of Indians were educated prior to the British invasion and blamed them for undermining the educational system.

Speaking on Sunday at the opening of a multi-specialty hospital at the Karnal complex of the Atma Manohar Jain Temple, Bhagwat remarked, “Before the British control, our country’s 70% of the people was educated, and there was no unemployment. Whereas in England, only 17 percent individuals were educated. Both their and our educational models were put into practice in this country. As a result, 70% of the population in England received an education, compared to only 17% in India.”

In addition, Bhagwat asserted that caste and colour discrimination did not exist in India prior to the British occupation since the educational system was geared towards fostering individual independence.

Bhagwat bemoaned the fact that these fields have now turned into companies in India, pointing out that everyone should have access to health and education.

“Nowadays, the situation in our country is such that one is ready to do anything for education and health because both things have become expensive and rare,” he said.

He said that today both these things are being done like a business. It is necessary that education and health should reach every single person. He said that earlier these things were not seen as business.