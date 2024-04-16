Aamir Khan lodges FIR against Congress for fake political advertisement

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has initiated legal action against the Indian National Congress (INC) regarding a fake political advertisement circulating on social media.

Khan filed an FIR with the Mumbai Police concerning the alleged use of a deepfake video of him endorsing the Congress party.

The disputed advertisement, targeting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), features a deepfake video purportedly depicting Khan. Utilising artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the video inserts Khan into a scene from a decade-old episode of his television show, ‘Satyamev Jayate’. In the ad Aamir Khan can be seen criticising the BJP’s promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh into citizens’ bank accounts.

In response, a spokesperson for Aamir Khan made it clear: “We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections.”

The spokesperson confirmed Khan’s commitment to raising public awareness through non-partisan platforms. Denouncing the deepfake video as false and misleading, the spokesperson asserted Khan’s intention to pursue legal recourse.

The actor has reported the matter to legal authorities, including the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police.