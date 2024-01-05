AAP repeats Sanjay Singh, nominates Swati Maliwal for Jan 19 RS polls

New Delhi: The Political Affairs Committee of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced the nomination of Delhi Commission for Women chief and senior party member Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha elections in Delhi scheduled to be held on January 19.

With the six-year term of three Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi ending this month, voting to elect the new members will take place on January 19. The three members – Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and Narain Dass Gupta – will be retiring on January 27.

However, ND Gupta and jailed senior leader Sanjay Singh will be re-nominated as well while Sushil Kumar Gupta, as per the party said, has expressed his intent to redirect his focus towards the electoral politics of Haryana. ND Gupta is the party treasurer and Sushil Gupta is the AAP President of the Haryana unit. The state is expected to go to polls later this year.

“Chaired by AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, the committee decided to endorse two existing members for re-nomination, whereas Sushil Kumar Gupta expressed his intent to redirect his focus towards the electoral politics of Haryana,” the party said.