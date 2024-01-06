Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hits out at TMS, says `no dearth of Shahjahan, Noor Jahan in Bengal’

New Delhi: West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the attack on a probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in North 24 Parganas district while they were on the way to raid TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s residence in the ration distribution scam.

He alleged that the TMC backed violence-mongers in the state.

Slamming the TMC, Chowdhury said, “The ruling party in the state backs violence mongers and hence, there’s no dearth of ‘Kaka Babu’, ‘Khoka Babu’, Shahjahan and ‘Noor Jahan’ in Bengal.”

Seeking action against the people who attacked the ED team, Chowdhury slammed the Centre and challenged them to take action if they had the courage.

“If BJP has courage, they should do something. They could not do it in Manipur, how would they do it in Bengal?” he asked.

“We want President’s Rule at least in the disturbed area. But they have no courage, they just make tall claims. Perhaps (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji and didi (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) have a strong connection and that is why it can’t be done,” Chowdhury further said.

Earlier in the day, the ED issued a lookout notice for Shahjahan Sheikh, a day after the probe agency team was attacked. The ED on Friday said its officials were attacked by a mob of nearly a thousand people who marched at them “with an intention to cause death”.

The ED’s notice has been shared with all airport authorities and the Border Security Force (BSF). According to sources at the probe agency, Sheikh has been on the run after the ED officials were attacked near his residence.