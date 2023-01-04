Air India files FIR against passenger who urinated on female co-passenger in flight

New Delhi: Following a complaint launched by the Air India against a passenger who allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger during a flight from New York, the Delhi police has launched a manhunt to nab the culprit.

According to information, the Air India lodged an FIR against the man who urinated on a female co-passenger in a flight that flew from New York to India.

Following the FIR, Delhi Police has now formed several teams to catch hold of the passenger, an official revealed.

A senior police officer has also confirmed that a case is registered on the basis of complaints received from Air India, under the Aircraft Rules and Indian Penal Code’s sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person).

“We have formed multiple teams to keep a track of the accused passenger and he will be arrested soon,” the officer said.

Air India on Wednesday said it has imposed a 30-day flying ban on the passenger who had urinated on a co-passenger onboard a flight from New York to Delhi in November last year and set up an internal panel to probe whether there were lapses on part of the crew in addressing the situation.

Separately, aviation regulator DGCA said it has sought a report from the airline on the incident and will “take action against those found negligent”.

On November 26, an inebriated male passenger had urinated on a female co-passenger during a flight from New York to Delhi, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has written to Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran to intervene in the matter.

The Commission said the horrendous behaviour of the man towards the woman violated her right to live a life of dignity and safety.

The NCW said it has come across several media reports wherein it has been alleged that a man in an inebriated state urinated on a woman co-passenger in an Air India flight in November but faced no action.

The Commission has sought a detailed action taken report from Delhi Police within seven days.