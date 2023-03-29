Ajit Doval calls terrorism most serious threat to international peace, security

New Delhi: The global security landscape is faced with several challenges on account of development in recent years, affecting the SCO region as well, said Ajit Doval on Wednesday at the National Security Advisors` meeting in Delhi. “The global security landscape is faced with several challenges on account of development in recent years.

The SCO region is also affected by the impact of these challenges. The charter calls upon the member states to have mutual respect for sovereignty, and territorial integrity of states,” NSA Doval said during his opening remarks at the 18th meeting of the Secretaries of Security Council of SCO member states. “India became a member of SCO in June`17, but our relations with SCO countries go back several centuries,” he added.

Furthermore, he strongly stated that Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations are a serious threat to the region. He said, “Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and its financing are amongst the most serious threats to international peace and security. Any act of terrorism, regardless of its motivation, is unjustifiable.”

He added that regional and global security could be highly beneficial as the SCO charter focuses to maintain and develop relations with other states and International organisations and to cooperate in the prevention of International conflicts.

The Charter calls upon member states to have mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity of states, non-use of force or threat of its use in international relations, and seeking no unilateral military superiority in areas, Doval said.

Speaking further, the NSA thanked the top delegates for accepting his invitation to the meeting and said the participation of officials will not only enrich the discussions but also prepare the ground for a successful summit in a few months. Regarding Connectivity, he said that it remains a key priority for India.

“We stand ready to cooperate on investing in and building connectivity in the region. Expanding connectivity is also important to ensure that such initiatives are constituted,” he said. He further reiterated that connectivity is essential for ensuring that such initiatives respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries while also being transparent and inclusive.

Doval also underlined that India`s foreign policy is based on these very principles and reflects “our commitment in every possible manner”. He also highlighted the issue of Chabahar port during the meeting. “India is committed to fulfilling its obligations in the under the International North-South Transport Corridor and the inclusion of the Port within the framework of INSTC,” Doval stated.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an intergovernmental organization established in 2001 and it comprises eight member states, namely, India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In 2022, India assumed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Chairship for 2023. Pakistan and China are likely to attend the SCO-NSA meeting virtually.

Earlier this month, Pakistan also attended the meeting of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Tourism administrations held in Kashi. India is hosting a number of activities in the run-up to the SCO summit, which is scheduled to take place in Goa this summer. Interestingly, the defence ministers` meeting, which is slated to take place in Delhi from April 27-29, will be the next significant SCO gathering.