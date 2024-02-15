Ajit Pawar-led faction ‘real NCP’, rules Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

Mumbai: In a pivotal moment for Maharashtra politics, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Thursday pronounced his verdict in favour of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction while responding to the contentious disqualification petitions lodged by rival factions within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Narwekar decided that the Ajit Pawar faction is the ‘real NCP’ political party, based on the factor of legislative majority, and dismissed all the disqualification pleas against MLAs.

Reading out the verdict on disqualification pleas filed against NCP MLAs, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said the Supreme Court judgement was somewhat similar to the Shiv Sena case. “It set a precedent for the Speaker to decide which is the real political party to adjudicate disqualification petitions.

The other issue is whether the respondents incurred disqualification on account of their alleged acts of omissions or conduct,” he said. He further mentioned that the apex court had laid down the following factors to decide which is the real political party – the Constitution of a political party, Leadership structure and Legislative majority.

Narwekar further said in the matter concerning the NCP factions, there is no dispute as to the relevant constitution of the party. “It is abundantly clear that two rival factions emerged on June 30, 2023. The said constitution of the NCP is used to consider the leadership of the party.” He, however, recognised the Ajit Pawar-led faction as the ”real NCP.”

Narwekar acknowledged Ajit Pawar-led faction with 41 MLAs, solidifying his faction’s legitimacy as the true NCP in the NCL MLAs” disqualification proceedings. “I hold that the Ajit Pawar faction is the real NCP,” he said.

Ruling that it was not defection from the NCP party, the Speaker said that Ajit Pawar and the actions of others (MLAs supporting Ajit Pawar) and “statements given between June 30 and July 2 were intra-party dissent”. Reading out his verdict, the Maharashtra Speaker said, ”Going against the will of Sharad Pawar cannot be considered as defection by NCP MLAs.”

Narwekar also dismissed the Ajit Pawar faction’s disqualification petitions against Sharad Pawar faction MLAs, stating that no one stands disqualified.