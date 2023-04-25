Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95

New Delhi: Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal passed away on Tuesday evening. He was 95. Parkash Singh Badal, the patriarch of Punjab’s Shiromani Akali Dal, was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of private hospital in Mohali following complaints of breathing difficulties on April 21.

He breathed his last around 8 pm, hospital officials told news agency PTI. Badal was in the intensive care unit of the hospital where doctors had been closely monitoring his health condition.

Parkash Singh Badal served Punjab as Chief Minister for five times. The former SAD chief was has been the Chief Minister of the state from 1970 to 1971, from 1977 to 1980, from 1997 to 2002 and from 2007 to 2017 (two consecutive terms). Parkash Singh led the party as the president from 1995 to 2008. Singh was honoured with Padma Vibhushan in the year 2015.

PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the first leaders to express their grief on Parkash Singh Badal demise. “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times,” PM Modi tweeted.

“Parkash Singh Badal’s passing away is a personal loss for me. I have interacted closely with him for many decades and learnt so much from him,” PM Modi added.