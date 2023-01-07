Al-Qaeda threatens to demolish Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

New Delhi: Al-Qaeda has threatened in the latest issue of their journal Ghazwa-e-Hind that it will demolish the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya and replace it with a mosque.

The magazine, which was published online this week by jihadist channels, also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, advising them not to disregard its exhortations as “propaganda of the Pakistani establishment,” and urged Indian Muslims to support jihad (holy war).

“Just as the Ram temple is being built on the ruins of the Babri Masjid, it will be demolished, and the Babri Masjid will be rebuilt over the place of the idols in the name of Allah,” Al Qaeda said in an editorial in the 110-page magazine. “All it demands is sacrifice,” the article added.

According to one senior intelligence officer, the magazine’s material appeared to have been written by someone familiar with the Indian context.

Addressing Indian Muslims, it stated that they should “not dread material losses in this cause,” since they had already experienced decades of loss of life and property. “If this life and property had been used for jihad, then there would not have been so much loss”.

It went on to term secularism “a hell” for Indian Muslims, and said that slogans of Hindu-Muslim unity are “a farce”.

“All Hindus are being taught to use sticks. Talk of chopping off the faces and heads of Muslims with vegetable-cutting knives is being heard from the mouths of Hindu women.”

It further added that al-Qaeda plans to fight a jihad so that the entire Indian subcontinent will become part of the realm of Islam, and eliminate idol worship.

Al-Qaeda was founded in 1988 by Osama bin Laden, and its focus on India was launched by Ayman al-Zawahari, who became the terror organization’s commander after bin Laden’s death in 2011.

In a video uploaded online in September 2014, al-Zawahiri declared the foundation of the group’s new branch in the Indian subcontinent.

Sana-ul-Haq, also known as Asim Umar, the founding commander of al-South Qaeda’s Asian wing, was killed in an air strike by the US in the Musa Qala province of Afghanistan in 2019. He was from the Uttar Pradesh district of Sambhal.