Allahabad HC allows scientific survey of ‘Shivling’ by ASI inside Gyanvapi Mosque

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Friday ordered scientific survey of the ‘Shivling’ like structure found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque complex by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Through scientific survey it will be ascertained that how old is the alleged ‘Shivling’, is it really a ‘Shivling’ or something else, Vishnu Shankar Jain, the counsel appearing on behalf of the petitioners seeking the right to worship in the Gyanvapi mosque said.

The decision of the High Court came today on the petition filed for the demand of getting the scientific survey of the alleged Shivling done through carbon dating.

In this matter, the Archaeological Survey of India had submitted its report in a sealed cover yesterday.

The petition was filed on behalf of the women of the Hindu side. The order of the District Judge of Varanasi was challenged in the petition.

Earlier, the Allahabad HC had asked ASI to clarify whether the carbon dating of the purported Shivling found inside the Gyanvapi mosque could damage it or safe evaluation of its age can be done.

It may be recalled that the Varanasi court On October 14, 2022 had rejected Hindu worshippers’ plea for conducting a scientific probe of the Shivling-like structure reportedly found inside Gyanvapi Masjid.

The Hindu side has maintained that the structure in question is a Shivling, while the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, has said it is a fountain.

The Hindu parties sought carbon dating of the alleged ‘Shivling’ that was found during a court-ordered videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.