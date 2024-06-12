Amid intel warning of terror attack, J&K on alert

Jammu: Several areas of Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert after intelligence agencies warned of attacks by terror outfits on security forces.

The warning comes as three terror attacks happened in the Jammu region in a span of three days.

Sunderbani, Nowshera, Domana, Lamberi and Akhnoor areas of Rajouri and Jammu districts are on high alert.

The intel agencies have warned of plans by terror outfits to launch fidayeen (suicide) attack on security forces camps, installations, and asked to exercise maximum alert in the areas.

On Tuesday, Doda and Kathua were struck by two separate terror attacks, resulting in the death of a CRPF jawan while six security personnel were injured.

In Doda district, terrorists attacked a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot road late on Tuesday night, leading to a fierce gunfight. Jaish-e-Mohammed-linked terror group, the Kashmir Tigers, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The terrorist attack in Kathua’s Saida Sukhal village occurred on Tuesday evening, injuring a civilian. During a subsequent search operation, two terrorists were killed.

Two days before, terrorists had fired upon a bus carrying pilgrims from a shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. The bus rolled down a gorge following the attack. Ten people were killed and 33 others were injured in the attack.