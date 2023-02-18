Amit Shah lauds EC’s decision to allot Shiv Sena name and symbol to Shinde faction

Pune: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday lauded the Election Commission’s decision to allot Shiv Sena’s name and its “Bow and Arrow” symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction. Speaking at a book release event in Maharashtra’s Pune, Shah said that the EC differentiated between the truth from the lie yesterday.

“The Election Commission established the difference between truth and lie yesterday. The formula of ‘Satyameva Jayate’ became significant yesterday,” the Union Home Minister said. He asked the people present at the rally to take a pledge to make the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victorious in all the Lok Sabha seats in 2024. Shah made these remarks during the function to release book, Modi@20, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the 2.5 years of the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government were a waste. “2.5 years (of MVA govt in the state) were a waste. We now have 2.5 years left with us, and we have to do a lot of work. Our ‘double horsepower’ government will work with all its strength under the leadership of PM Modi,” Fadnavis said.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Maharashtra Deputy CM said that the hoisting of the Tricolour was only possible due to PM Modi and Shah. “Rahul Gandhi went to Kashmir and hoisted the Tricolour. He could not do this during the Congress regime because this became possible only when PM Modi and HM Amit Shah scrapped Article 370,” Fadnavis stated. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde was also present at the event.