Amit Shah terms Opposition alliance ‘useless’, says PM Modi to return to power

New Delhi: Union Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Opposition coalition, I.N.D.I.A, asserting that their alliance serves no purpose, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to return to power with a decisive majority.

The debate centered around the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which aims to grant more powers to the Central Government concerning the affairs of Delhi.

In his address on the aforementioned bill, Shah lashed out at the Opposition for supporting the Aam Aadami Party (AAP)-led Delhi government, urging them to prioritize the interests of Delhi over political alliances.

“It’s high time we focus on Delhi’s welfare instead of engaging in politics solely for the sake of alliances. Acts and Bills are tabled for the country’s benefit, not for power games,” Shah passionately stated, urging the Opposition to refrain from politicizing crucial matters.

The Union Minister didn’t hold back in calling out the Congress, suggesting they “do the right thing” and abandon hopes of AAP joining their alliance once the Bill is passed. Shah emphasized that the people are closely observing the actions of the Opposition and that they would be held accountable in the upcoming elections.

Regarding the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Shah clarified that its intention was not to infringe upon rights but rather to tackle corruption, particularly within the Delhi Government’s vigilance control.

The Bill seeks to empower the Central Government to make rules and regulations concerning the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, including the functions and conditions of service for officers and employees.

“A united approach for the greater good is what our nation needs. Let us oppose or support this legislation for the benefit of the country and Delhi, not for the sake of petty politics,” Shah emphasized, underlining the importance of putting the nation’s interests first.

In a passionate appeal to the Opposition, Shah highlighted that forming alliances should be done with integrity and not at the expense of the public’s welfare. He firmly stated that the people’s trust cannot be won by merely forming political blocs; it is earned through genuine dedication to the country’s prosperity.

The Lok Sabha witnessed a charged atmosphere as Amit Shah fearlessly took on the Opposition, leaving an indelible mark on the ongoing political discourse. The nation now eagerly waits to see how these developments will unfold in the upcoming days.