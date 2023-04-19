Amit Shah to anti-narcotics agencies: Be ‘ruthless’ against drug traffickers

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said anti-narcotics agencies should be “ruthless” in dealing with drug traffickers and cartels, stressing that they are the main culprits and those consuming drugs their “victims”.

Citing the ill-effects of drugs on the youth as well as the country’s economy and security, he asked all states to work in close coordination and join the battle against the menace with “a whole-of-government” and “Team India” approach, keeping aside their political differences.

Addressing the first conference of the heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Forces of states and Union territories, Shah said the Ministry of Home Affairs, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target to create a drug-free India by 2047 when the country attains 100th year of independence.

“Drug traders are the main culprits as the drug consumers are the victims. We have to take a ruthless approach against the drug traders and the strongest possible action should be taken against them,” he said.

The home minister said the Narendra Modi government is committed to eradicating the menace of drugs and a “whole of government” approach should be taken against it as it can destroy the future generations, he said.

“Narcotics not only make the young generation hollow, but along with this, there are many bad effects on the country’s economy as well. Simultaneously, through narco-terror, through smuggling of narcotics, the security of the country’s border can be breached…. If the 130 crore Indians fight it together, we will win this battle,” he said.

Shah appealed to everyone to rise above politics and asked the state governments to keep aside their political differences and join the fight against narcotics together.

“If we think about the fight against narcotics, it seems very difficult, but if we fight it after planning, then the way to victory opens up quickly. And the recent results in this fight against drugs are encouraging,” he said.

He said a drug network chart of states and districts must be prepared and that until the chart is ready, it would be not known how widespread the problem is and where focus has to be given.