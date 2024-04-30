Amit Shah’s doctored video case: 3 linked to AAP, Cong arrested

Ahmedabad: At least three people associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress have been arrested in connection to the doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in which he calls for the scrapping of reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) , Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

While two people were arrested by sleuths of the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime department, another person was taken into custody from Assam.

Shah has blamed the Congress for spreading the fake video, saying it was a result of the party’s “frustration and disappointment”.

The doctored video of the Union Home Minister went viral on social media. Several Congress officials shared the video on their social media handles, claiming that the BJP is preparing to scrap the reservation.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Tuesday, the Union Home Minister said the “Congress is spreading misinformation that the BJP will end reservations after crossing 400 seats”.

“These claims are baseless and unfounded… I want to make it clear that the BJP supports reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs and will always play its role as a protector,” he added.

He went on to say that “ever since Rahul Gandhi took charge of the Congress, he has been working to take the level of politics to a new low.”.

“I believe that the attempt to get public support by circulating fake videos is condemnable and should never be done by any major party in Indian politics.”