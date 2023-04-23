Amritpal had no chance to escape, was surrounded by cops: Punjab Police

Amritsar: Punjab Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Sukhchain Singh Gill said that Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police from Rode village in Moga district on Sunday morning.

While the Singh Sahib Giani Jasbir Singh Rode of Rodewal Gurudwara claimed that Amritpal had informed cops about his locations and had agreed to surrender, Punjab Police clarified that he was arrested.

IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said, “I want to clarify that he was arrested and did not surrender.”

“Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police at around 6.45 am today morning in village Rode. A joint operation was conducted by Amritsar Police & Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police. He was located in village Rode based on operational inputs by Punjab Police. To maintain sanctity, the Police didn’t enter Gurudwara Sahib. He has been taken to Dibrugarh under NSA,” IG said.

“Entire Rode village was cordoned off today morning after intelligence inputs. Amritpal got the message that he has been surrounded by police, thereafter he was arrested. We had special inputs that Amritpal Singh was present in Rode village, he was surrounded and had no chance to escape,” he added.

On the theory of Amritpal’s surrender, IG s said hat they had concrete inputs and he was arrested after special operation. “I can’t say who had said what about Amritpal but Punjab police have arrested Amritpal after proper operation. Various wings of the Punjab police were working in cooperation. Ultimately, our entire operation became successful today morning.”

After 37 days of cat-and-mouse chase between Amirtpal Singh and Punjab Police, the Waris Punjab De chief was arrested from Rode village of Moga district on Sunday morning. Hours before his arrest, ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh addressed the devotees this morning in Rodewal Gurudwara.

Singh Sahib Giani Jasbir Singh Rode of Rodewal Gurudwara narrated the sequence of events and revealed that Amritpal Singh arrived on Saturday night. Amritpal told him that he would surrender before police after offering prayers in the morning.

“Amritpal Singh came to the Rodewal Gurudwara on Saturday night. He himself informed the police about his presence and that he will surrender this morning at 7 am,” said Singh Sahib Giani Jasbir Singh Rode.

He added, “Amritpal Singh was not arrested, but he surrendered himself. He told me that he would surrender after addressing the gathering in the gurdwara. The police are giving a false version.”

Amritpal Singh has been on the run since March 18 after the state police launched a massive crackdown against him.