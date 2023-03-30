Amritpal Singh releases new video, claims he is not a fugitive

New Delhi: Even though he is on the run and avoiding arrest, the radical Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh is asserting that he is “not a fugitive” and that he would soon “appear before the world”

Making these claims in a new video that had surfaced on Thursday, the fugitive Khalistani who is a Pakistani ISI stooge has managed to dodge the police till now.

However, a senior police official said that Amritpal’s hide seek may continue for some more days before the law catches up. .

In the purported video, which surfaced a day after he dared the Punjab Police to arrest him, Amritpal said he was not like those who would flee the country.

“Those who feel that I have turned fugitive and I have left my associates, they should not keep this illusion in their mind. I do not fear death,” Amritpal, who is on the run since police launched a massive crackdown against him and his outfit on March 18, said.

“… And soon will appear before the world and will also be amongst the ‘Sangat’,” the Khalistan separatist said in the video in Punjabi.

Earlier in the day, Amritpal’s audio clip had surfaced in which he debunked speculation that he is negotiating his surrender and nudged the Akal Takht — the highest temporal body of Sikhs — to summon a ‘sarbat khalsa’ congregation.

“We should understand that today is the time for the entire community to come together,” he said in Punjabi and called for ‘unity’ among Sikh bodies.

“… I am not scared and I don’t fear going to jail, or torture in police custody. Let them do whatever they want,” he said.

Police, meanwhile, have stepped up security in and around Amritsar and Bathinda amid reports that Amritpal may surrender after entering any of the two Sikh shrines – Golden Temple in Amritsar and Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Bathinda.

Amritpal and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.