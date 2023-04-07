Amritpal went to Georgia for cosmetic surgery to look like Bhindranwale

New Delhi: Khalistani separatist leader Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run for the past three weeks, reportedly went to Georgia last year to undergo a cosmetic surgery to look like Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, sources said.

The radical separatist has been on the run since March 18 even as Punjab police launched a crackdown against him. He managed to give police a slip after his convoy was intercepted in Jalandhar on March 18. Since then, he fled to several states, including Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, evading multiple checkpoints, changing vehicles and hideouts several times.

According to the report, a police officer said Amritpal Singh allegedly spent about two months in Georgia before returning to India in August 2022 and underwent cosmetic surgery to look like Bhindranwale.

Amritpal Singh, who claims to be a follower of Bhindranwale, is called “Bhindranwale 2.0” by his supporters. He was often seen donning a white ‘chola’ and a navy blue turban, and moving around with armed men like slain terrorist Bhindranwale.

The radical separatist recently released a fresh video, saying that he was not a fugitive and would soon appear before the world. “Those who feel that I have turned fugitive and I have left my associates, they should not keep this illusion in their mind. I do not fear death,” he said in the video in Punjabi.

This was Amritpal’s second video since being on the run amid a police crackdown on him and his outfit.

Earlier some reports claimed that the fugitive separatist is likely to surrender before Punjab Police.